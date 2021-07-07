OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >'Deadlier' than delta: Lambda covid variant detected across 30 countries

London: A new COVID-19 strain called 'Lambda' is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry adding that it has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks.

On Monday, the Health Ministry tweeted, "The Lambda strain was reported to have originated from Peru, the country with the highest mortality rate in the world," reported The Star.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

It further reported that the Health Ministry had linked the report by the Australian news portal news.com.au saying the Lambda strain had been detected in the United Kingdom.

According to the portal, six cases of the Lambda strain have been detected in the UK to date.

However, the researchers are worried that this variant may be "more infectious than the Delta variant", The Star reported.

Lambda accounts for nearly 82 percent of the coronavirus case samples reported during May and June in Peru, Euro News reported citing the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

Recently, Public Health England in the UK reported a handful of cases caused by Lambda had been detected in the country and recognised it as having "a potential increased transmissibility or possible increased resistance to neutralizing antibodies".

PAHO's Regional Advisor on emerging viral diseases, Jairo Mendez, said on 30 June it had been detected in eight countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, "but sporadically in most countries".

While it is clearly the dominant strain in Peru, in Chile, it accounts for more than 31 per cent of the samples from May and June, Euro News reported.

Mendez further stated that there was not yet clear evidence it was a more transmissible virus.

Meanwhile, the appearance of the Lambda variant comes amid a battle in Europe against the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India. Earlier, The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed the Delta variant as a 'variant of concern' (VOC).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
The Delta variant, which is becoming dominant in many countries, is more easily transmitted than earlier versions of the coronavirus and may cause more severe disease, especially among younger people (Photo: Reuters)

Joe Biden to zero in on Delta variant as US approaches 160 mn COVID vaccination

1 min read . 06 Jul 2021
The Lambda variant has been identified in as many as 29 countries, including the Americas, Europe, and Oceania (AP)

Lambda variant: Scientists detect new Covid variant. Here's all you need to know

1 min read . 28 Jun 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout