Deadly 'Black Fungus' in India: 10 facts about mucormycosis in Covid patients

Odisha has detected its first case of mucormycosis or 'black fungus' in a 71-year-old Covid-19 patient with a known history of uncontrolled diabetes, officials said, news agency PTI reported. On Friday Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul had said that mucormycosis cases were being found in coronavirus patients. Maharashtra, Gujarat have reported a rise in cases of the rare but potentially fatal infection.