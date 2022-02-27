'In this Covid 19 pandemic, we also have witnessed the first second and recently the third wave. With the omicron variant predominantly responsible for the third wave, it has caused natural immunity to build in most of the individuals who got infected. Also with the rising no of vaccinations across the world the protective immunity against the Covid 19 pandemic is reaching its peak. So it is possible that this pandemic might end in the near future after we experience a fourth wave followed by covid 19 becoming endemic with few no of cases rising at these places," Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

