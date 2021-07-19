Decoding the link between covid and mucormycosis

Simultaneously, support for the contaminated-oxygen hypothesis is weakening. Chakrabarti has argued that Mucorales spores cannot grow in pure oxygen. And humidifier water is agitated when oxygen passes through it, making it hard for fungal spores to grow there either. “Mucorales need a static environment to produce spores," he says. Nevertheless, PGIMER and two other hospitals did try to isolate Mucorales from the oxygen pipelines and cylinders supplying to patients. They didn’t succeed. Joy Michael, a microbiologist at the Christian Medical College, said her hospital, too, conducted a similar exercise, but wasn’t able to isolate the fungi.