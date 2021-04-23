Deepak Chopra on future of wellness travel after covid

Travelers are not just looking to shrink they're waistlines, either. They’re looking to engage holistically with the world around them. That explains why some of the ideas that took shape in 2020—greater awareness for climate change and the positive environmental impacts of staying home, an urgency around social and economic justice issues, the inequities of global health care—are being incorporated into the way we think and talk about wellness. “What we need now is collective conversation," Chopra says. “This pandemic has given us an opportunity to create a more peaceful, healthy, and joyful world, but we have to rethink everything."