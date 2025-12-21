Delhi AQI ‘severe’ at 438 today: Best foods and drinks for cleaner lungs, stronger immunity

As Delhi's air quality crisis deepens, the national capital woke up on Sunday with a 'severe' air quality index of 438, accompanied by reduced visibility due to thick smog. The residents have taken to social media to report eye irritation, throat discomfort, and breathing difficulties.

Notably, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) categorises AQI based on the following ranges: 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor', and 401-500 is 'severe'.

In response to deteriorating air quality, the authorities have invoked all measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV across the Delhi-NCR region.

The restrictions under GRAP-IV include a ban on non-essential construction activities, the entry of certain diesel vehicles, and enhanced enforcement to curb pollution sources.

While authorities have suggested that citizens wear N95 masks before going out, there are some measures we can take to protect ourselves during this time of crisis.

Foods to help detoxify lungs Pollution can damage respiratory health, but certain foods can help cleanse the lungs and strengthen immunity.

Turmeric and Ginger : Anti-inflammatory compounds reduce airway irritation.

: Anti-inflammatory compounds reduce airway irritation. Leafy Greens : Spinach and methi leaves are rich in antioxidants and vitamins.

: Spinach and methi leaves are rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Citrus Fruits : Vitamin C boosts immunity against oxidative stress.

: Vitamin C boosts immunity against oxidative stress. Nuts and Seeds : Omega-3 fatty acids reduce lung inflammation.

: Omega-3 fatty acids reduce lung inflammation. Broccoli and Cauliflower: Sulforaphane enhances detox pathways. Drinks to protect against pollution Hydration and herbal remedies play a vital role in combating the effects of pollution.

Green Tea : Catechins repair lung tissue.

: Catechins repair lung tissue. Tulsi Tea : Ayurvedic remedy with anti-pollution benefits.

: Ayurvedic remedy with anti-pollution benefits. Lemon and Honey Water : A Detox drink that soothes the throat and flushes toxins.

: A Detox drink that soothes the throat and flushes toxins. Vegetable Juices: Carrot and beetroot juices improve oxygen delivery. Lifestyle measures for safer breathing Prefer using air purifiers indoors.

Practice Pranayama breathing exercises.

Stay hydrated to flush toxins.

Avoid outdoor activity during peak pollution hours.

Sharp deterioration in Delhi's air quality Over the past few days, the capital has experienced a sharp decline in air quality, with AQI readings ranging from 376 to 438 across various monitoring stations.

On 19 December, the AQI hovered around 374, worsening to 376 on 20 December, and spiking above 400 in several areas like Sarai Kale Khan (428) and Akshardham (420). By 21 December, Anand Vihar recorded 430, while Ghazipur and Akshardham touched 438, blanketing the city in toxic smog.

