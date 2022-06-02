Delhi records 373 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, positivity rate at 4.95%

Delhi on Thursday registered 373 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths, and 448 recoveries in a span of 24 hours. Active coronavirus cases in the national capital were at 1490, the Delhi health department said
Delhi on Thursday registered 373 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths, and 448 recoveries in a span of 24 hours. Active coronavirus cases in the national capital were at 1490, the Delhi health department said.
With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid-19 tally has increased to 1907637, while the death toll stands at 26,212 with the case fatality rate at 1.37%.
The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the national capital crossed 3,42,70,560 whereas the country's vaccination coverage exceeded 193.70 crore (1,93,70,51,104) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,46,20,654 sessions.
India’s active caseload currently stands at 19,509. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country's total positive cases.
India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,584 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,20,394.
The country reported 3,712 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,41,989 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.13 crore (85,13,38,595) cumulative tests.
The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.67% and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.84%.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.
The next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.
India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.
The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.
The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.
India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.
The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.