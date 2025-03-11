Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Delhi is seeing a significant rise in seasonal flu cases, with Influenza B and H1N1 leading to upper respiratory infections characterized by prolonged symptoms and persistent high fevers. A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed that fever, sore throat, cough, headache, stomach troubles, joint pain, and respiratory problems are among the symptoms of swine flu reported to be present in 54 percent of households in Delhi.
Dr. Sanjeev Kapoor, Program Clinical Director-Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, says that Influenza B and H1N1 (swine flu) viruses may affect people of all age groups: elderly, adults, adolescents and even kids.
“If these symptoms are left unnoticed, it may increase the risk of pneumonia, bronchitis, and sinusitis,” he added.
Kids and elderly people ( extremes of age), immunocompromised patients, or people with any type of systematic diseases, e.g. diabetes, renal or chronic lung diseases, are at high risk for serious complications, said Dr Sanjeev Kapoor.
The survey conducted by LocalCircles also highlighted that these cases fuel fear among the public as the symptoms closely resemble COVID-19 infection. The survey also found that small children and the elderly (those over 50) are most at risk for contracting these symptoms.
The survey received over 13,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Of the total respondents, 63 per cent were men, and 37 per cent were women.
