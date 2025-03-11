Delhi sees surge in seasonal flu cases: H1N1 swine flu, Influenza B - symptoms, precautions. Are you at risk?

Delhi is seeing a significant rise in seasonal flu cases, with Influenza B and H1N1 leading to upper respiratory infections characterized by prolonged symptoms and persistent high fevers. A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed that fever, sore throat, cough, headache, stomach troubles, joint pain, and respiratory problems are among the symptoms of swine flu reported to be present in 54 percent of households in Delhi.

Symptoms of Influenza B and H1N1 (swine flu) viruses Dr. Sanjeev Kapoor, Program Clinical Director-Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, says that Influenza B and H1N1 (swine flu) viruses may affect people of all age groups: elderly, adults, adolescents and even kids.

High-grade fever

Chills

Cough

Sore throat

Body or muscle aches

headache

Fatigue

Runny nose

Conjunctivitis

Difficulty breathing. “If these symptoms are left unnoticed, it may increase the risk of pneumonia, bronchitis, and sinusitis,” he added.

Influenza B and H1N1 (swine flu) viruses: Prevention People are advised to take some precautionary measures like covering their mouth and nose with a tissue while coughing or sneezing,

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, Stay indoors if you are not feeling well and refrain from touching your eyes, mouth or nose.

Is there any particular group the virus has affected? Kids and elderly people ( extremes of age), immunocompromised patients, or people with any type of systematic diseases, e.g. diabetes, renal or chronic lung diseases, are at high risk for serious complications, said Dr Sanjeev Kapoor.

Survey reveals public fear over symptoms resembling COVID-19 The survey conducted by LocalCircles also highlighted that these cases fuel fear among the public as the symptoms closely resemble COVID-19 infection. The survey also found that small children and the elderly (those over 50) are most at risk for contracting these symptoms.