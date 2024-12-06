Delhi experiences a sharp increase in malaria and chikungunya cases, soaring by 99% this year. While dengue cases have decreased, the city's struggle with mosquito-borne illnesses continues, prompting urgent public health responses and increased funding for mosquito control measures.

Delhi has been grappling with a significant increase in mosquito-borne diseases, with cases of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya reaching alarming levels. As of November 30, the city had reported over 5,700 dengue cases and three related fatalities, according to data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). In October alone, over 2,400 cases of dengue were reported, the highest in four years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although dengue cases have decreased from 2023's tally of 9,266, the city is now seeing a rise in other mosquito-borne diseases, with malaria and chikungunya reaching their highest levels in recent years.

Delhi Sees Surge in Malaria, Chikungunya Cases Malaria and chikungunya cases have escalated sharply in 2024. Delhi recorded 766 cases of malaria by November 30, marking a dramatic 99 per cent increase from the 384 cases reported in the same period last year. This figure represents the highest malaria incidence in the capital in the last four years. Similarly, chikungunya cases surged to 266, up from just 44 in 2023, also the highest in at least the last five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The most significant spike in these diseases occurred between September and October, coinciding with shifting weather patterns in Delhi.

Delhi Weather Conditions Contributing to Disease Spread This year, Delhi's delayed monsoon has been a key factor in the late rise of mosquito-borne diseases. Mosquitoes typically breed during the monsoon season, from June to September, but the delayed rains meant an increased number of breeding grounds. The subsequent early arrival of winter has helped in reducing the number of cases.

In contrast to last year, when the peak in mosquito-borne diseases occurred between August and November, this year's surge happened later in the season, which has affected the overall spread of these diseases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japanese Encephalitis Case Triggers Increased Measures Apart from dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, the Delhi Municipal Corporation has also been tackling the threat of Japanese encephalitis, another mosquito-borne virus.

A case of Japanese encephalitis was reported earlier this month, prompting the civic body to ramp up its anti-mosquito operations.

Senior MCD officials noted that the number of dengue cases is expected to continue decreasing as the temperature drops further, with the minimum temperature already having fallen to 10-12°C. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Malaria Symptoms Malaria symptoms can range from mild to severe, and can include:

Fever: A characteristic symptom that can develop 8–30 days after infection

Chills: Can occur cyclically with the parasite's life cycle {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Headache: Can occur with fever

Muscle aches: Can occur with fever

Tiredness: Can occur with fever {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea: Can occur with fever

Anemia: Low red blood cells

Jaundice: Yellow coloring of the skin and eyes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kidney failure: Can occur with malaria

Seizures: Can occur with malaria

Mental confusion: Can occur with malaria {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coma: Can occur with malaria

Death: Can occur with malaria

Other symptoms include: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Difficulty breathing, bleeding, extreme fatigue, convulsions, sore throat, cough, and loss of appetite.

Malaria can be cured in two weeks if diagnosed and treated early. Without treatment, symptoms can recur periodically

Chikungunya symptoms Fever: A sudden, high fever is a common symptom that usually starts 3–7 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Joint pain: Severe joint pain is the most common symptom of chikungunya and can be debilitating

Other symptoms: Headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, rash, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue.