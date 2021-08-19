OPEN APP
An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study conducted in Chennai has found that the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, However, it added that the chances of mortality among the vaccinated group is reduced.

“An ICMR study conducted in Chennai has found that the Delta variant has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, but it reduces mortality among the former group," ANI tweeted.

 

The study findings indicate that the prevalence of B.1.617.2 or the delta variant was not different between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. The high transmissible Delta variant is the dominant strain circulating across the world.

According to a report in PTI, the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is unable to evade the antibodies generated by vaccination, according to a lab study.

The findings, published in the journal Immunity, help explain why vaccinated people have largely escaped the worst of the Delta surge.

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in the US analysed a panel of antibodies generated by people in response to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and found that Delta was unable to evade all but one of the antibodies they tested.

 

