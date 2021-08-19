ICMR study findings indicate that the prevalence of delta variant was not different between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study conducted in Chennai has found that the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, However, it added that the chances of mortality among the vaccinated group is reduced.

An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study conducted in Chennai has found that the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, However, it added that the chances of mortality among the vaccinated group is reduced.

“An ICMR study conducted in Chennai has found that the Delta variant has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, but it reduces mortality among the former group," ANI tweeted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“An ICMR study conducted in Chennai has found that the Delta variant has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, but it reduces mortality among the former group," ANI tweeted. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The study findings indicate that the prevalence of B.1.617.2 or the delta variant was not different between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. The high transmissible Delta variant is the dominant strain circulating across the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report in PTI, the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is unable to evade the antibodies generated by vaccination, according to a lab study.

The findings, published in the journal Immunity, help explain why vaccinated people have largely escaped the worst of the Delta surge.

Topics