New Delhi: The COVID-19 Delta variant is around 40-60 per cent more transmissible than Alpha Variant, revealed Dr NK Arora.

"B.1.617.2, a variant of COVID-19 is known as the Delta variant. It was first identified in October 2020 in India, and was primarily responsible for the second wave in the country, today accounting for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases. It is around 40-60 per cent more transmissible than its predecessor (Alpha variant) and has already spread to more than 80 countries, including the UK, the USA, Singapore, and so on," said Dr NK Arora, Co-Chair, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), ANI quoted.

The INSACOG co-chairman also informed that the Delta Plus variant--AY.1 and AY.2--has so far been detected in 55-60 cases across 11 states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

The INSACOG is a consortium of 28 laboratories for whole-genome sequencing in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and was established on December 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 fresh fatalities, the lowest in over three months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The COVID-19 case tally has climbed to 3,11,44,229.

The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprise 1.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.





