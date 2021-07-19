Delta variant is around 40-60% more transmissible than Alpha: Dr NK Arora

"B.1.617.2, a variant of COVID-19 is known as the Delta variant. It was first identified in October 2020 in India, and was primarily responsible for the second wave in the country, today accounting for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases. It is around 40-60 per cent more transmissible than its predecessor (Alpha variant) and has already spread to more than 80 countries, including the UK, the USA, Singapore, and so on," said Dr NK Arora, Co-Chair, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), ANI quoted.

