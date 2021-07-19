Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Delta variant is around 40-60% more transmissible than Alpha: Dr NK Arora

Delta variant is around 40-60% more transmissible than Alpha: Dr NK Arora

Premium
INSACOG co-chairman Dr NK Arora.
1 min read . 01:52 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

Delta variant is around 40-60 per cent more transmissible than its predecessor (Alpha variant) and has already spread to more than 80 countries, said INSACOG co-chairman Dr NK Arora

New Delhi: The COVID-19 Delta variant is around 40-60 per cent more transmissible than Alpha Variant, revealed Dr NK Arora.

New Delhi: The COVID-19 Delta variant is around 40-60 per cent more transmissible than Alpha Variant, revealed Dr NK Arora.

"B.1.617.2, a variant of COVID-19 is known as the Delta variant. It was first identified in October 2020 in India, and was primarily responsible for the second wave in the country, today accounting for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases. It is around 40-60 per cent more transmissible than its predecessor (Alpha variant) and has already spread to more than 80 countries, including the UK, the USA, Singapore, and so on," said Dr NK Arora, Co-Chair, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), ANI quoted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"B.1.617.2, a variant of COVID-19 is known as the Delta variant. It was first identified in October 2020 in India, and was primarily responsible for the second wave in the country, today accounting for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases. It is around 40-60 per cent more transmissible than its predecessor (Alpha variant) and has already spread to more than 80 countries, including the UK, the USA, Singapore, and so on," said Dr NK Arora, Co-Chair, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), ANI quoted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The INSACOG co-chairman also informed that the Delta Plus variant--AY.1 and AY.2--has so far been detected in 55-60 cases across 11 states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

The INSACOG is a consortium of 28 laboratories for whole-genome sequencing in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and was established on December 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 fresh fatalities, the lowest in over three months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The COVID-19 case tally has climbed to 3,11,44,229.

The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprise 1.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

`

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!