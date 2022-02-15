What was initially touted as lab error, Deltacron is real after all. The first few cases of the hybrid strain of the Omicron and Delta variants of COVID have been reported from the United Kingdom. The UK Health Security Agency, however, said they are yet not worried about it as the cases are low. From its symptoms to infectivity, here is all that you need to know about Deltacron.

