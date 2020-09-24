Dengue vaccine: Panacea Biotec seeks review for launch after Phase II study

Panacea Biotec today announced that its "successful completion of its Phase 1/11 study to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity" of its dengue vaccine, DengiAlI, a single-dose live-attenuated tetravalent vaccine. According to the World Health Organization, dengue represents one of the ten biggest global health threats.

Panacea Biotec today announced that its "successful completion of its Phase 1/11 study to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity" of its dengue vaccine, DengiAlI, a single-dose live-attenuated tetravalent vaccine. According to the World Health Organization, dengue represents one of the ten biggest global health threats.

Panacea Biotec said it has has already approached the Indian drug regulator to seek accelerated review of its data to bring the dengue vaccine to market quickly.

Panacea Biotec said it has has already approached the Indian drug regulator to seek accelerated review of its data to bring the dengue vaccine to market quickly. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Panacea Biotec said DengiAIl induced robust, balanced neutralizing antibody responses against all the four dengue virus serotypes. And the vaccine has been found to be safe and well-tolerated with no serious adverse effects.

After a single-dose, more than 80% of the participants showed more than a Tri-valent response and nearly 95% showed a multivalent response, it said.

"DengiAll's Phase 1/11 study results are even more important in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Co-infection of Dengue and Covid-19 in a Dengue endemic India may complicate approach to treatment and strain health care infrastructure," said managing director Rajesh Jain.

Dr. Lalitendu Mohanty, Head of Clinical Research, said, "Dengue fever's unique characteristics make vaccine development tricky and an ideal Dengue vaccine must be safe and offer balanced and robust immune response against all four Dengue serotypes. This is where, we believe that DengiAIl has shown promising results."

Panacea Biotec shares today surged 5% in a Mumbai market where Sensex slumped 5% today.

Topics Dengue Vaccine