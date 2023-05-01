India reports thousands of dengue cases every year and many people lose their life due to the virus. A new multi-dimensional study by the team of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has revealed some new details about the virus and informed that the dengue virus has evolved over the last six decades. The study has also pointed towards the urgent need of a vaccine for the dengue virus.

The team of researchers conducted a computational analysis which revealed that the virus has grown exponentially in the past 50 years. The rise in the spread of the cases of the virus is especially noticed around South-East Asian counties.

"The reported dengue cases in 2018 have increased more than 25-fold (three-year average) since 2002 in India. All four geographical regions, namely–North, East, South, and West-Central India, show periodic spikes in dengue cases as well as deaths over 2–4 years. Comparing all published dengue sequences till 2018 from India, we find all four dengue serotypes co-circulating in the country since 2000," the researchers said in a study published in the journal PLOS PATHOGENS.

The Evolution of Dengue Virus:

The researchers studied the changes in the four serotypes of the dengue virus and observed how they have changed from their ancestral sequence.

The 408 genetic sequences of Indian dengue strains were examined during the research and the results reveal that the dengue virus has changed in a very complex manner. The strains of the virus are changing its patterns and the strains which were not very prevalent in India earlier, are spreading rapidly.

For example, the study mentions that until 2012, Dengue 1 and Dengue 3 were the dominant strains in India, but the situation changed in the past few years with Dengue 2 virus spreading rapidly and Dengue 4 also creating a separate space for itself in the region.

The research reveals that if a person is infected with two strains of the virus at the same time, the symptoms of the dengue virus can be severe. After primary infection from any of the strains of the virus, antibodies provide protection from other strains also for 2-3 years, but after that cross-serotype protection is lost.

The study finds that the new strains of the virus are very different from their ancestral sequence and there is an urgent need to develop a vaccine against the dengue virus.

Currently, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting phase-3 trials of a vaccine candidate.

Read More: Climate change spurring surge in dengue, chikungunya: WHO