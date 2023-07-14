Depression, cardiovascular disease: Aspartame can cause these 8 health risks. List here3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Aspartame, a probable carcinogen, is commonly used in diet drinks and other products. Two groups linked to WHO have declared it safe in agreed quantities.
Aspartame, the recently identified probable carcinogen, is commonly used in diet drinks, ice creams, chewing gums since 1980s. The artificial sweetener has ben declared carcinogenic by World Health Organisation (WHO).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×