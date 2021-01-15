Depression, stress can lower efficacy of vaccine

Vaccines work by challenging the immune system. Within hours of vaccination, there is an innate immune response at the cellular level as the body begins to recognize a potential biological threat. This frontline response by the immune system is eventually aided by the production of antibodies, which target specific pathogens. The continued production of antibodies helps determine how effective a vaccine is at conferring long-term protection. “In our research, we focus most heavily on the antibody response, though it is just one facet of the adaptive immune system’s response," said Janice Kiecolt-Glaser, director of the Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research at The Ohio State University, and a senior author of the research paper.