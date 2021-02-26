Home >Science >Health >Dharavi reports 16 coronavirus cases, highest spike in 4 months
1 min read.Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 08:06 PM ISTPTI
Earlier, on October 23 last year, Dharavi had reported 18 new cases and since then, barring a few days, the number of new cases had been in single digit
MUMBAI :
The slum-dominated Dharavi area in Mumbai recorded 16 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily rise since October, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The caseload in the densely populated area, known as Asia's largest slum, thus reached 4,066.