Diabetes by the numbers: Key things you should know

To manage their disease, diabetes patients regularly measure their blood glucose level and adjust their medications accordingly, factoring in what and when they eat and their level of physical activity. Most patients use home test kits that measure glucose in a drop of blood drawn with a needle stick. An increasing number of people are switching to continuous glucose monitors, which use a sensor inserted under the skin to transmit regular readings to another device. The normal range for blood glucose is 80 to 130 milligrams per deciliter before meals and under 180 at two hours after eating.