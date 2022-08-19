This diabetes drug can reduce total Covid-19 deaths, hospitalisation by half, finds study2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 05:10 PM IST
- Metformin, a globally available diabetes drug, was used in the 1950s as an anti-viral called 'Fluamine'
Listen to this article
Even as Covid-19 continues to take lives in increased number and daily new cases refuse to die down despite several anti-body treatments and measures, a study conducted by researchers from the University of Minnesota in United States have found a preventive measure to reduce hospitalisation and death due to Covid-19.