Diabetes (type 2) is linked to loneliness. Read here2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 04:12 PM IST
Loneliness creates a chronic and sometimes long-lasting state of distress which may activate the body's physiological stress response
Loneliness creates a chronic and sometimes long-lasting state of distress which may activate the body's physiological stress response
Listen to this article
The chances of getting type 2 diabetes increase significantly for an individual who is going through a phase of loneliness, a new study revealed. It further stated that researchers also looked into the fact whether there is a link between depression and insomnia and the disease.