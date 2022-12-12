Did not contract Covid-19? It might be because of vaccine or…

While three waves of the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill, some people evaded contracting the viral infection altogether. During the pandemic popular terms like ‘Covid virgin’ or ‘Novid’ were used to designate the people who were never infected by the fatal virus.
However, at a time, when it was globally assumed the everybody is susceptible to coronavirus, albeit at various degrees of fatality, this remained a mystery how some people managed to avert the disease completely.
Some theories attributed this to increased immunity while some said this could be genetic bonding of the said person. Is this phenomenon the secret to eradicating the coronavirus completely?
Researchers have been looking for reasons why some people may be ‘resistant’ to the virus. Is there a genetic understanding to this?
In a recent study it has been revealed that people with HIV have a genetic mutation that stops the virus from entering their cells. Regardless of how frequently they are exposed, they remain negative.
Researchers have suggested that one of these one in ten persons haven't become ill from Covid-19. One might have become resistant to Covid-19 owing to vaccine, or better immunity. However, doctors continue to advise taking care and receiving your Covid-19 booster because of this.
People have often claimed that they don't need the flu shot since they have never had the illness. However, you might develop it when you get your next exposure. Not to mention that Covid-19 measures have been reduced outside of the healthcare setting and less individuals are wearing masks, making it potentially simpler to contract.
Historical examples lend credence to the hypothesis that some individuals may already be immune. HIV, norovirus, and a parasite that causes recurrent malaria are all protected from by genetic alterations that provide natural immunity. Exactly why Covid would be different?
