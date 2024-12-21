A peculiar virus, dubbed 'Dinga Dinga' for its symptoms of uncontrollable shaking, is affecting women and girls in Uganda's Bundibugyo district. With 300 affected and no fatalities reported, health officials urge caution and proper treatment amidst this mysterious outbreak.

Women and girls in Uganda's Bundibugyo district have been suffering from the outbreak of a mysterious virus, with patients experiencing high fever and uncontrollable shaking of the body, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

The illness, locally known as 'Dinga Dinga' (meaning 'shaking like dancing'), has affected approximately 300 people in the district, primarily women and girls.

The illness, locally known as 'Dinga Dinga' (meaning 'shaking like dancing'), has affected approximately 300 people in the district, primarily women and girls.

According to a report in India Today, no fatalities have been reported so far, and the disease is currently being treated with antibiotics. Dr. Kiyita Christopher, the district health officer, said, "There is no scientific evidence that herbal medicine can treat this disease. We are using specific treatments, and patients usually recover within a week. I urge locals to seek treatment from health facilities within the district."

However, no cases have been reported outside of Bundibugyo. While samples from affected individuals have been sent to Uganda's health ministry, no official diagnosis has been confirmed yet.

How healthy are women in Uganda? Maternal mortality in Uganda remains high, with 440 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, according to data by The World Health Organization (WHO). The majority of maternal deaths are caused by: Unsafe abortion, Obstetric complications, such as severe bleeding, infection, hypertensive disorders, and obstructed labour, and pregnancy-related conditions like malaria, diabetes, hepatitis, and anemia.