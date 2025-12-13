Discover the power of makhana: India’s healthiest snack that supports digestion, reduces inflammation

Makhana, also called fox nuts or Gorgon Nut, has moved on from being just a festival favorite to a place among India’s healthiest snacks. It is a light, nutritious and versatile snack that is perfect for living a modern healthy lifestyle. Here is taking a look at why it is often dubbed as India’s healthiest snack.

A nutritional powerhouse Makhana is a goldmine of nutrients. Each 100 grams will set you back around 247 calories, 9.7 grams of protein and a whopping 14.5 grams of fibre. And in addition to that, it is also rich in all those essential minerals we need on a daily basis like potassium, magnesium, calcium and iron. Antioxidants, such as kaempferol, gallic acid and chlorogenic acid help safeguard the body from oxidative stress for years to come.

Keeps blood sugar under control With a low glycemic index of around 37, makhana releases sugar at a very slow rate into the blood. So, if you have diabetes, or if you are prone to insulin resistance, it is most suitable for you. Nutritionists also recommend pairing it up with some nuts or nut butter to release glucose even slower, keeping you going, steady and strong throughout the day.

Good for your gut too Unlike all those processed snacks that just cause bloat and digestive issues, roasted makhana is easy to digest. The high fibre content in it supports smooth digestion and is beneficial to people with sluggish digestion or IBS.

Helps with weight management Makhana is low in calories but high in protein and fiber, making it a filling snack that helps control hunger. Eating it daily can prevent overeating and support a healthy weight. Its high protein content also helps preserve muscle while losing weight.

Boosts heart and skin health Antioxidants present in makhana help fight inflammation and protect cells from damage. Eating it regularly can lower the risk of heart problems and can make your skin healthy and glowing.

Diverse and delicious Makhana can be roasted like popcorn, added to vegetables, or made into sweet kheer for festivals and special occasions. The best part is that it is very versatile, you can include it in snacks, meals, or desserts without losing any of its health benefits.

Makhana is primarily grown in Bihar, but is also cultivated in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir. What makes this crop special is that it is both culturally important and commercially valuable.