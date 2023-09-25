'Disease X' could be 20 times deadlier than COVID-19, says expert. Top 10 updates3 min read 25 Sep 2023, 07:36 AM IST
UK healthcare professionals are preparing for a potential new pandemic known as ‘Disease X,’ which could be more deadly than COVID-19, with the capacity to result in 20 times more fatalities. Disease X could potentially cause up to 50 million deaths.
As COVID-19 transitions into a recurring and more familiar health concern, healthcare professionals in the UK are now gearing up for a potential new pandemic known as "Disease X." They caution that this new virus could have a similar impact to the devastating Spanish Flu of 1918-1920.