Divided we stand against the newest Covid-19 threat

They may be impervious to political messages. “The way in for this group, and we’ve seen it in some of our other research, is that when their friends and families explain to them why they should get it, when they finally talk to their doctor and their doctor explains why they should get it and why the risks of Covid do outweigh the risks of the vaccines for them personally, that is when people in this category have changed their minds," says Ms. Brodie.