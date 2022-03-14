Dizziness, Fatigue: Common symptoms of Stealth Omicron you should not ignore

Even though BA.2 is labelled a subvariant of Omicron, its genetic make-up is quite different from the latter. As per researchers, the Stealth variant has about 20 mutations that differ from the original Omicron. This makes it quite different from the Omicron variant in a number of ways and is also a reason for concern. As the Stealth Omicron variant is diverse from the Omicron variant to such a great extent, it is difficult to trace its nature and its aggressiveness. Predicting anything at this stage would be incorrect and may mislead others.