DMK's Kanimozhi NVN Somu raises concerns over dubious breast cancer drug trials in India; to meet J P Nadda
Raising the issue of rising cases of dubious drug trials in India, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu said she will discuss the issue with Union Health Minister JP Nadda in her meeting with him.
