Is it time to start covid shots for babies?

Experts are divided on the issue of vaccinating children. Coronavirus infection among children aged under five is unlikely to lead to severe disease, but some kids are more vulnerable than others. However, the idea behind vaccinating children is that if given the opportunity even a small number of children should not be allowed to fall sick, let alone contract severe disease. In certain countries such as the UK, children have already been diagnosed with covid-19 and experts are of the opinion that having a vaccine for them would only provide marginal benefit.