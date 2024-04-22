Do MDH, Everest masala cause cancer? Why have Hong Kong, Singapore banned some Indian spices? Explained
Hong Kong has banned three MDH and one Everest-branded spice powder, and Singapore has banned Everest's Fish curry masala. They allege the presence of ethylene oxide at levels surpassing permissible limits. They have advised consumers to avoid using them and seek medical advice if they consume them.
Hong Kong recently banned several spice variants manufactured by MDH and one by Everest Food Products. The decision came after authorities of the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region reportedly found the presence of the cancer-causing pesticide ethylene oxide in the spice mixes.