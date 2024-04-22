Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Science / Health/  Do MDH, Everest masala cause cancer? Why have Hong Kong, Singapore banned some Indian spices? Explained

Do MDH, Everest masala cause cancer? Why have Hong Kong, Singapore banned some Indian spices? Explained

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Hong Kong has banned three MDH and one Everest-branded spice powder, and Singapore has banned Everest's Fish curry masala. They allege the presence of ethylene oxide at levels surpassing permissible limits. They have advised consumers to avoid using them and seek medical advice if they consume them.

Hong Kong and Singapore have found ethylene oxide, a potential cancer-causing agent, in MDH and Everest spice products.

Hong Kong recently banned several spice variants manufactured by MDH and one by Everest Food Products. The decision came after authorities of the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region reportedly found the presence of the cancer-causing pesticide ethylene oxide in the spice mixes.

MDH’s Madras Curry Powder, Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder and Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder are banned in Hong Kong now. So is Everest’s Fish Curry Masala.

Also Read: Kerala Mumps outbreak: Over 11,000 cases reported in less than 3 months; 10 points

The CFS had collected food samples from three stores in Tsim Sha Tsui for regular testing and found ethylene oxide in the samples. The CFS had told the stores about the issue and asked them to stop selling and remove these products from their shelves.

The distributors and importers had started recalling these products. A CFS spokesperson said in a release on April 5 that people could call the hotlines provided during office hours for more information about the recalls.

Also Read: Do you consume lots of salt? It can do THIS to your heart, kidneys

Ethylene oxide is recognised as a top-level cancer-causing substance by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. According to food safety laws, foods with pesticide residues can only be sold if they are safe to eat. If someone breaks this rule, they could face up to a $50,000 fine and six months in jail, the spokesperson added.

Singapore bans Everest products

After Hong Kong’s directive, Singapore has also followed suit. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) directed the importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons, to recall Everest Fish Curry Masala on April 18.

Also Read: Chemicals linked to cancer found in Acne creams including Proactiv, Clearasil

“Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food. It can be used to fumigate agricultural products to prevent microbial contamination. Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices," it said.

Does ethylene oxide cause cancer?

At the same time, it has been mentioned that eating food with small amounts of ethylene oxide isn't immediately harmful, but it can cause health problems over time. So, people should avoid this substance as much as they can.

Also Read: Suffering from heart, brain disorders? Global study links COVID-19 vaccines with 13 medical conditions

“Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it. Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice," the Singapore SFA added in its media release.

As per the US National Cancer Institute, lymphoma and leukaemia are the types of cancer most often linked to working with ethylene oxide. Stomach and breast cancers might also be related to exposure to this chemical. Ethylene oxide can damage DNA, which helps it sterilise things but also makes it capable of causing cancer, it says.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.