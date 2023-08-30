Do we have to wear masks again? COVID-19 cases surge; new variant ‘Pirola’ BA.2.86 causes concern2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 07:05 AM IST
COVID-19 cases have surged, prompting discussions on the need for mask-wearing amid concerns over new variants and the upcoming respiratory virus season. Experts emphasise the importance of masks, especially in high-risk scenarios.
COVID-19 cases in the United States have surged to levels reminiscent of the peak experienced last winter, causing concerns over the emergence of a new highly mutated variant known as "Pirola" BA.2.86 and the impending respiratory virus season. This resurgence has prompted discussions on the necessity of re-adopting mask-wearing practices.