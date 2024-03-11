Do you consume lots of salt? It can do THIS to your heart, kidneys
The study, conducted by the George Institute for Global Health India, revealed that consuming excessive salt can increase the risk of hypertension, cardiovascular and chronic kidney diseases.
Intake of nutrients necessary for good cardiovascular and kidney health is suboptimal among the population in North India, according to a new study, which has shown excessive salt consumption exceeding recommended levels, inadequate potassium intake, and protein consumption below the recommended dietary allowance.