Do you fall sick often? You may be suffering from deficiency in vitamins and minerals; check what to eat for prevention

Research indicates that more than 50% of people worldwide are deficient in key micronutrients, such as iodine and iron, which can cause severe health problems. The study highlights the need for urgent public health measures to address these deficiencies, particularly among younger individuals.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Sep 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Do you fall sick often? You may be suffering from deficiency in vitamins and minerals; check what to eat for prevention
Do you fall sick often? You may be suffering from deficiency in vitamins and minerals; check what to eat for prevention(Pixabay)

Over half of the world’s population does not get enough essential nutrients like calcium, iron and vitamins C and E. The revelation comes from a recent study by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers, UC Santa Barbara, and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN). The research is the first to offer global estimates of deficiencies for 15 key micronutrients.

Micronutrient deficiencies, a common form of malnutrition, can lead to serious health problems. These include complications during pregnancy, blindness and a higher risk of infections.

The study focuses on whether people worldwide are getting the right amount of these nutrients, examining men and women across different age groups.

The research used data from various sources, including the Global Dietary Database and the World Bank, to assess populations in 185 countries. It looked at 17 age groups, from newborns to those aged over 80, and evaluated the intake of nutrients such as calcium, iodine, iron and vitamins.

Key findings include high levels of deficiency for iodine (68% of the global population), vitamin E (67%), calcium (66%), and iron (65%). Over half of the global population also lacks enough riboflavin, folate and vitamins C and B6.

Women were more likely to have low levels of iodine, iron and vitamin B12, while men were found to lack nutrients like calcium, vitamin A, and zinc. Deficiencies may lead to various diseases, such as weak bones, anaemia, skin disorders, a weakened immune system and even depression. If you fall sick often, it may indicate a weakened immune system.

The study’s authors stressed the urgent need for public health interventions to improve global nutrition, especially for younger people aged 10-30, who were particularly at risk for calcium deficiency in Asia and Africa. Researchers also acknowledged that more individual-level data is needed to improve future findings.

Common sources of food

Let’s examine common food sources that can provide this critical element and note any deficiencies that may result.

NutrientCommon SourcesEffects of Deficiency
IodineIodised salt, seafood (fish, prawns), dairy products, eggs, and seaweedGoitre (swollen thyroid), fatigue, weight gain, developmental issues in children
Vitamin ENuts (almonds, peanuts), seeds (sunflower seeds), spinach, broccoli, vegetable oils (sunflower, safflower)Nerve damage, muscle weakness, vision problems, weakened immune system
CalciumDairy products (milk, yoghurt, cheese), leafy greens (spinach, kale), ragi (finger millet), sesame seedsWeak bones (osteoporosis), muscle cramps, brittle nails
IronGreen leafy vegetables (spinach, mustard greens), lentils, chickpeas, jaggery, red meat, eggsAnaemia (fatigue, weakness), pale skin, shortness of breath, delayed cognitive development in children
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)Dairy products, eggs, almonds, mushrooms, leafy vegetables, whole grainsCracked lips, sore throat, skin disorders, red eyes, and swelling of the mouth or tongue
Folate (Vitamin B9)Green leafy vegetables (spinach, fenugreek), legumes, chickpeas, fortified grainsBirth defects in pregnancy, fatigue, weakness, poor growth, anaemia
Vitamin CCitrus fruits (oranges, lemons), guava, amla (Indian gooseberry), tomatoes, bell peppersScurvy (bleeding gums, joint pain), weakened immune system, poor wound healing
Vitamin B6Bananas, chickpeas, potatoes, sunflower seeds, poultry, fishAnaemia, skin disorders, depression, confusion, weakened immune system

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Business NewsScienceHealth

