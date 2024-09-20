Research indicates that more than 50% of people worldwide are deficient in key micronutrients, such as iodine and iron, which can cause severe health problems. The study highlights the need for urgent public health measures to address these deficiencies, particularly among younger individuals.

Over half of the world's population does not get enough essential nutrients like calcium, iron and vitamins C and E. The revelation comes from a recent study by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers, UC Santa Barbara, and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN). The research is the first to offer global estimates of deficiencies for 15 key micronutrients.

Micronutrient deficiencies, a common form of malnutrition, can lead to serious health problems. These include complications during pregnancy, blindness and a higher risk of infections.

The study focuses on whether people worldwide are getting the right amount of these nutrients, examining men and women across different age groups.

The research used data from various sources, including the Global Dietary Database and the World Bank, to assess populations in 185 countries. It looked at 17 age groups, from newborns to those aged over 80, and evaluated the intake of nutrients such as calcium, iodine, iron and vitamins.

Key findings include high levels of deficiency for iodine (68% of the global population), vitamin E (67%), calcium (66%), and iron (65%). Over half of the global population also lacks enough riboflavin, folate and vitamins C and B6.

Women were more likely to have low levels of iodine, iron and vitamin B12, while men were found to lack nutrients like calcium, vitamin A, and zinc. Deficiencies may lead to various diseases, such as weak bones, anaemia, skin disorders, a weakened immune system and even depression. If you fall sick often, it may indicate a weakened immune system.

The study’s authors stressed the urgent need for public health interventions to improve global nutrition, especially for younger people aged 10-30, who were particularly at risk for calcium deficiency in Asia and Africa. Researchers also acknowledged that more individual-level data is needed to improve future findings.

Common sources of food Let’s examine common food sources that can provide this critical element and note any deficiencies that may result.

Nutrient Common Sources Effects of Deficiency Iodine Iodised salt, seafood (fish, prawns), dairy products, eggs, and seaweed Goitre (swollen thyroid), fatigue, weight gain, developmental issues in children Vitamin E Nuts (almonds, peanuts), seeds (sunflower seeds), spinach, broccoli, vegetable oils (sunflower, safflower) Nerve damage, muscle weakness, vision problems, weakened immune system Calcium Dairy products (milk, yoghurt, cheese), leafy greens (spinach, kale), ragi (finger millet), sesame seeds Weak bones (osteoporosis), muscle cramps, brittle nails Iron Green leafy vegetables (spinach, mustard greens), lentils, chickpeas, jaggery, red meat, eggs Anaemia (fatigue, weakness), pale skin, shortness of breath, delayed cognitive development in children Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Dairy products, eggs, almonds, mushrooms, leafy vegetables, whole grains Cracked lips, sore throat, skin disorders, red eyes, and swelling of the mouth or tongue Folate (Vitamin B9) Green leafy vegetables (spinach, fenugreek), legumes, chickpeas, fortified grains Birth defects in pregnancy, fatigue, weakness, poor growth, anaemia Vitamin C Citrus fruits (oranges, lemons), guava, amla (Indian gooseberry), tomatoes, bell peppers Scurvy (bleeding gums, joint pain), weakened immune system, poor wound healing Vitamin B6 Bananas, chickpeas, potatoes, sunflower seeds, poultry, fish Anaemia, skin disorders, depression, confusion, weakened immune system