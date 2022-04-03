Do you have flu or Covid-19? How to find out, risks involved. WHO answers

To protect against COVID-19 and influenza, you should follow these public health and social measures – maintain at least a 1-metre distance from others and wear a well-fitted mask when that’s not possible; avoid crowded and poorly ventilated places and settings; open windows or doors to keep rooms well ventilated; cough or sneeze into a bent elbow or tissue and throw the tissue into a closed bin; clean your hands frequently; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; stay home if you don’t feel well; and contact your medical provider if you have any of the following severe severe symptoms of COVID-19, including shortness of breath, loss of appetite, confusion, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, and high temperature (above 38 °C).

