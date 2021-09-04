Do you need a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot? What to know

Data from vaccine manufacturers and other countries under review by the FDA is based on boosters being given at six months. Protection from these vaccines has been holding up well, even against the highly infectious Delta variant, by preventing severe illness in most people. Yet the protection they provide drops over time, the authorities said, especially as the Delta variant has spread and even against mild and moderate disease. Pfizer said in July that efficacy of the vaccine protecting against symptomatic disease dropped every two months, to 84% after six months from a peak of 96% within two months of vaccination. To maximize the protection, the authorities had previously said it was best to give people a third dose eight months after they got their second dose, even though the data aren’t definitive. “With Covid-19, if you wait for something bad to happen before you respond to it, you find yourselves considerably behind your real full capability of being responsive," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Better stay ahead of it than chasing after it."