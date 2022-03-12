Do you really need to get weighed at the doctor? Some doctors say no

For most patients, Dr. Ransone says his office still does weigh-ins but takes steps to make patients less self-conscious. Practitioners may let patients get on the scale backward so they don’t have to see the number, or take their weight in an isolated area to avoid potential embarrassment. He instructs the staff to ask, “Is it OK to get your weight? Do you feel comfortable doing that?" He says it is rare for patients to say no, but if they do his staff will flag that to him when they give him the patient’s paperwork.