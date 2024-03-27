Do you really need to know what your blood sugar is doing all day long?

How closely should you be tracking your blood-sugar levels?
People with diabetes have long used devices to monitor their glucose fluctuations. In the past few years, a broader group of people have become interested in doing so to try to optimize their health, obtaining prescriptions for wearable monitors to see how their bodies react to different foods and activities.
It’s part of a quest to live healthier for longer, in part by intensely monitoring health metrics, from sleep quality to heart rate.
Soon, people without diabetes will be able to buy a monitor without needing to cajole a doctor into prescribing them one. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the over-the-counter sale of a continuous glucose monitor, also known as a CGM. The devices allow people to continuously monitor their blood sugar levels.
People who obsess over their health data or have an unhealthy relationship with food should avoid CGMs, most doctors say. Users might misinterpret normal glucose fluctuations as unhealthy, causing anxiety and prompting them to restrict certain foods. It isn’t clear that healthy patients would benefit from using a CGM over the long term.
However, people at higher risk of developing diabetes, and those who are interested in working with their doctors to make lifestyle changes, might find it helpful. The technology could spot early signs of insulin resistance, possibly helping otherwise healthy people avoid Type 2 diabetes, some doctors say.
“If we identify these patients sooner, we can suggest lifestyle modifications as well as maybe the initiation of weight-loss medications," says Dr. Brenda Dorcely, an endocrinologist at NYU Langone Health.
How it works
A CGM is a small device that you attach to your body, like your arm or stomach. It uses a little needle to measure glucose levels in fluid between the cells. Typically, it delivers readings every few minutes to an app so you can see how foods, exercise and other factors affect your levels. Foods that are high in carbs generally make your blood sugar rise.
The FDA cleared the new over-the-counter CGM, called Stelo and made by Dexcom, for any adult who isn’t on insulin therapy. The company declined to say how much the device, which it says is intended for people with Type 2 diabetes who don’t use insulin, will cost.
Generally, CGMs cost upward of $1,000 a year without insurance coverage.
Part of the confusion for healthy patients who use a CGM is that it isn’t always clear what normal glucose fluctuations look like. People can respond differently to the same foods based on factors like what they ate earlier, how well they slept, how recently they exercised, or what medications they’re taking.
Many foods that are part of a healthy diet, like fruits and whole-grain bread, can raise blood sugar, but that doesn’t mean we should cut them out, says Nicola Guess, a clinical dietitian and diabetes researcher at the University of Oxford.
Too much information
Chris Thomsen, a 38-year-old in Los Angeles who doesn’t have diabetes, used a CGM for two months last year after noticing his hemoglobin A1C level, a measure of average blood sugar often taken at annual checkups, was increasing.
He says he became fixated on the CGM readings and started avoiding carbohydrates like oatmeal and pizza. Eventually, he started skipping meals altogether.
“You start to see that everything around you is bad and you make dietary restrictions too restrictive," says Thomsen. “It was feeding a lot of anxiety on my food choices." He stopped using the CGM.
The American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, a physicians group, doesn’t recommend CGMs for people without diabetes.
Dr. Scott Isaacs, an endocrinologist and the association’s president-elect, says he doesn’t prescribe the devices to people without diabetes but has cared for several who got them elsewhere. About half a dozen times, undo worry over CGM readings on the fringes of normal blood sugar ranges has led patients to make after-hours calls and trips to the ER, he says.
For example, one device is designed to alarm when a user’s blood sugar drops below 70 mg/dL. For people with diabetes who take insulin or certain oral medications, a level lower than that requires action but can be normal for someone without diabetes.
“That makes people panic," says Isaacs. “For things like that, a lot of times the best treatment is to stop using the CGM."
Dexcom says its new over-the-counter device, which is slated to be available this summer, doesn’t have alerts or alarms.
Preventive potential
Roughly 15% of American adults have diabetes, up from 10% two decades ago, according to CDC data. About 38% of adults have prediabetes, where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not enough for a diabetes diagnosis. A majority of people with prediabetes aren’t aware they have the condition, which increases the risk for Type 2 diabetes, stroke and heart disease.
Wearing a CGM, even without over-analyzing the data, could help motivate patients to make healthy changes, some doctors and researchers say. In one 2020 study looking at people with diabetes, nearly half of CGM users reported that seeing blood-sugar increases made them more likely to go for a walk or do some other physical activity.
Brant McQuitty, a 40-year-old healthcare operations consultant in Warrenton, Va., who doesn’t have diabetes, says using the device on and off for about four years has helped him make some healthier choices.
Over roughly the first year of wearing it, McQuitty, who has been fasting for roughly 18 hours a day, noticed his blood sugar sometimes spiked during morning workouts when he hadn’t eaten or dropped later in the day, leaving him feeling cranky and distracted. He started eating smaller snacks more frequently.
“The better my body regulates my blood glucose, the better I feel," he says.
Write to Alex Janin at alex.janin@wsj.com