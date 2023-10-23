Do you suffer from stomach disorders? You may be at risk of Alzheimer's disease, new study reveals
Recent findings support the 'gut-brain axis' theory and open doors for new therapeutic approaches.
A recent study has found a link between the state of your digestive system and your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Treatment for Alzheimer's illness is yet unknown. By 2030, it's predicted to have a profound worldwide influence on millions of individuals and result in enormous healthcare expenses.