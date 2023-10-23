A recent study has found a link between the state of your digestive system and your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Treatment for Alzheimer's illness is yet unknown. By 2030, it's predicted to have a profound worldwide influence on millions of individuals and result in enormous healthcare expenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The groundbreaking insights have emerged from a recent study by Australia's Edith Cowan University, led by Emmanuel Adewuyi. It scrutinised genetic information from around 400,000 individuals. This particular exploration is lauded as the inaugural in-depth analysis that delves into the genetic nexus between Alzheimer’s and numerous gastrointestinal issues.

Also Read: Silent killer: Toxic work conditions increase risk of premature death, study says Though prior academic works have implied that digestive health could influence Alzheimer’s in some manner, explicit evidence has been elusive. However, this recent work sheds much-needed light on the subject. While it stops short of establishing a direct causal link, the findings are nonetheless groundbreaking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Professor Simon Laws, the supervisor of the study, points out that these revelations buttress the 'gut-brain axis' theory. This model suggests a bilateral link between the gut and the brain’s emotional and cognitive centres.

'Gut-brain' axis "These findings provide further evidence to support the concept of the 'gut-brain' axis, a two-way link between the brain's cognitive and emotional centres, and the functioning of the intestines," PTI quoted Laws as saying.

In simple language, your gut health might have a direct connection with your emotional and cognitive states. By identifying shared genetic traits between Alzheimer's and digestive disorders, this research opens the doors for novel therapeutic approaches, thus representing a landmark stride in medical research. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Are you a perfectionist? Your personal life may be at stake, new study warns Emmanuel Adewuyi, the leader of this groundbreaking research, considers these findings as a critical step towards decoding the simultaneous presence of Alzheimer's and gut-related ailments in individuals.

(With PTI inputs)

