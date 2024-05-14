We Indians love to drink tea or coffee, as the two beloved beverages are deeply woven into our culture. But is this healthy? Recently, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in partnership with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), released dietary guidelines for healthy living.

In one of the guidelines, the medical apex body suggested a moderation in consumption of the two beloved beverages to encourage healthier eating habits across the country.

Warning against the excessive intake of tea and coffee, the ICMR advised people against having them right before or after a meal.

"Tea and coffee contain caffeine, which stimulates the central nervous system and induces physiological dependence," the ICMR researchers said.

While not asking people to completely avoid tea or coffee, the researchers cautioned against the caffeine content in these beverages.

"Moderation in tea and coffee consumption is advised so that caffeine intake does not exceed the tolerable limits (300mg/day)," the researchers said.

It is important to note that a cup of brewed coffee contains 80–120mg of caffeine, instant coffee contains 50–65mg and tea contains 30–65mg of caffeine.

The ICMR advises a daily intake of just 300mg of caffeine.

The ICMR researchers advised avoiding tea or coffee for at least an hour before and after meals because they contain tannins, which can reduce iron absorption in the body.

The researchers said tannins tie to iron in the stomach, making it harder for the body to absorb iron properly. This may lead to iron deficiency and health problems like anaemia.

They further said excessive coffee consumption can also cause high blood pressure and cardiac irregularities.

The ICMR guidelines also suggested drinking tea without milk as it has various benefits, like improved blood circulation and a reduced risk of conditions like coronary artery disease and stomach cancer.

