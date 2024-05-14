Do you take tea or coffee after meal? It may lead to anaemia, medical apex body suggests
The ICMR researchers advised avoiding tea or coffee for at least an hour before and after meals because they contain tannins, which can reduce iron absorption in the body leading to to anaemia
We Indians love to drink tea or coffee, as the two beloved beverages are deeply woven into our culture. But is this healthy? Recently, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in partnership with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), released dietary guidelines for healthy living.