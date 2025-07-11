Doctor shares why desk jobs may be risky for your bladder and urinary health

Paridhi Kamra, a 32-year-old professional, spends at least 6.5 out of 8 hours of her desk job, sitting. Caught in multiple on-camera meetings, she finds it hard to take enough breaks - loo breaks included. What she doesn't know is that the damage that sitting too long may cause, even includes her urinary health. Holding urine in can be a key side effect of desk-bound lifestyles, says a doctor, who warns against the increased risk of urinary tract infection (UTI), kidney problems and even pelvic organ prolapse in women.
"Prolonged sitting periods and the tendency to frequently defer urination negatively impact bladder and urinary health. It may be harmless to defer a bathroom visit once while working, but frequent repetition may introduce short-term as well as long-term effects on health,"
Dr Malla Devi Vinaya, General Physician and Diabetologist, Apollo Clinic, Kondapur, tells Health Shots.
Urine retention in the short-term can lead to the following reactions, says the expert:
Other than delayed urination, the sedentary way of life of sitting work itself poses a risk to urinary health, says Dr Vinaya.
"Sitting for long periods of time may be guilty of causing urinary frequency, urgency, and even urinary leakage or incontinence in some patients. Irregular exercise and bad posture over time can weaken pelvic floor muscles in the long run and further incline towards bladder control problems and pelvic organ prolapse, particularly in females," she adds.
Normal warning signs for urinary dysfunction or bladder strain are normally:
"These symptoms should not be ignored, as they may be manifestations of underlying pelvic or bladder health problems that require treatment," Dr Vimaya asserts.
To maintain bladder health in the presence of a stationary work lifestyle, follow these doctor-suggested tips:
"By taking heed of these factors and building healthier daily habits, the individuals can safeguard their urinary health and reduce the possibility of developing chronic bladder issues due to sedentary as well as high-pressure lifestyles," says Dr Vinaya.
