Doctor shares why desk jobs may be risky for your bladder and urinary health

Paridhi Kamra, a 32-year-old professional, spends at least 6.5 out of 8 hours of her desk job, sitting. Caught in multiple on-camera meetings, she finds it hard to take enough breaks - loo breaks included. What she doesn't know is that the damage that sitting too long may cause, even includes her urinary health. Holding urine in can be a key side effect of desk-bound lifestyles, says a doctor, who warns against the increased risk of urinary tract infection (UTI), kidney problems and even pelvic organ prolapse in women.

"Prolonged sitting periods and the tendency to frequently defer urination negatively impact bladder and urinary health. It may be harmless to defer a bathroom visit once while working, but frequent repetition may introduce short-term as well as long-term effects on health,"

Dr Malla Devi Vinaya, General Physician and Diabetologist, Apollo Clinic, Kondapur, tells Health Shots.

Link between desk job and urinary health Urine retention in the short-term can lead to the following reactions, says the expert:

Bladder distension and pain

Increased risk of UTI and stone due to bacterial growth and urinary stasis in the bladder



Long-term urine retention may cause: Frequent urinary tract infections

Bladder dysfunction (frequency, urgency, or an overactive bladder)

Pelvic organ prolapse in women

Kidney damage due to strain on the urinary system Side effects of sitting for too long on urinary health Other than delayed urination, the sedentary way of life of sitting work itself poses a risk to urinary health, says Dr Vinaya.

"Sitting for long periods of time may be guilty of causing urinary frequency, urgency, and even urinary leakage or incontinence in some patients. Irregular exercise and bad posture over time can weaken pelvic floor muscles in the long run and further incline towards bladder control problems and pelvic organ prolapse, particularly in females," she adds.

Warning signs of bladder problems Normal warning signs for urinary dysfunction or bladder strain are normally:

Frequent urination

Sudden and urgent need to urinate

Pain or burning on passing urine

Feeling of incomplete bladder emptying

Urine leakage

Strain during urination "These symptoms should not be ignored, as they may be manifestations of underlying pelvic or bladder health problems that require treatment," Dr Vimaya asserts.

How to keep the bladder healthy with a desk job To maintain bladder health in the presence of a stationary work lifestyle, follow these doctor-suggested tips: