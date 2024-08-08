Doctors can now save very premature babies. Most hospitals don’t try.
Liz Essley Whyte , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 08 Aug 2024, 06:45 PM IST
SummaryBabies born 22 weeks into pregnancy have increasingly better odds of survival—but parents often don’t know what’s possible.
After her water broke early, doctors told Fatima Goines to prepare for her newborn’s death.
