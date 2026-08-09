Doctors debunk 8 common breastfeeding myths every new mother should know

Breastfeeding is often portrayed as a natural and effortless process. In reality, many new mothers experience physical discomfort, emotional ups and downs, and a significant mental burden while nursing their babies.

While healthcare professionals can provide medical guidance, experts say a mother's support system at home plays an equally important role in helping her navigate the breastfeeding journey.

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Why family support matters Dr Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, says breastfeeding may seem simple, but it often comes with physical challenges, emotional struggles and mental stress.

“Family members need to be supportive and empathetic, never pressurising. Emotional reassurance, along with practical help around the house or with newborn care, allows mothers to focus on breastfeeding and overcome the challenges that come with it,” she says.

According to Dr Raheja, families should encourage new mothers to get adequate sleep, eat nutritious meals, stay hydrated and communicate openly about how they are feeling.

She also stresses the importance of recognising warning signs of postpartum depression and anxiety, including persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Early medical intervention can make a significant difference.

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Echoing the same view, Dr Juhee Jain, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, says the first few days after childbirth can be physically and emotionally exhausting due to hormonal changes, sleep deprivation and the demands of caring for a newborn.

“The mother needs an environment where she feels supported rather than judged. Families should avoid creating pressure around breastfeeding and instead focus on helping her through this transition,” says Dr Jain.

She adds that partners and family members should actively share newborn care responsibilities, giving the mother time to rest and recover.

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“Simply listening without criticism and reassuring mothers when they face breastfeeding difficulties can make a huge difference. When mothers feel supported instead of judged, they are far more likely to seek help if they encounter problems.”

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Common breastfeeding myths doctors want families to stop believing Myth 1: Mothers should stop breastfeeding if they are ill or taking medicines

Fact: According to Dr Raheja, most illnesses and medications are compatible with breastfeeding. Mothers should never stop breastfeeding without consulting their doctor, as unnecessary interruption may not be in the baby's best interest.

Myth 2: Smaller breasts produce less milk

Fact: Breast size has no connection with milk production. Hormones, not breast size, determine how much milk is produced.

Myth 3: A crying baby means the mother isn't producing enough milk

Fact: Babies cry for many reasons besides hunger. Crying alone is not a reliable indicator of inadequate milk supply.

Myth 4: Breastfeeding should never be painful

Fact: Mild discomfort during the initial days is common. However, persistent pain may indicate problems such as poor latch or breast engorgement and should be assessed by a healthcare professional.

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Myth 5: Formula milk should be started if breastmilk seems insufficient in the first few days

Fact: Dr Jain explains that colostrum is naturally produced in small quantities but contains all the nutrients and antibodies a newborn needs during the first few days of life.

Myth 6: Mothers should avoid breastfeeding if they have a cold or mild fever

Fact: In most cases, mothers should continue breastfeeding unless advised otherwise by a doctor. Breastmilk contains antibodies that help protect babies against infections.

Myth 7: Working mothers cannot continue breastfeeding

Fact: Breastfeeding can continue after returning to work by expressing and safely storing breastmilk with proper planning.

Myth 8: Stress completely stops milk production

Fact: Stress may temporarily interfere with the milk let-down reflex, but it does not stop milk production. Staying hydrated, feeding regularly, seeking emotional support and consulting a lactation expert when needed can help mothers manage these challenges.

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Evidence, not myths, should guide breastfeeding Experts emphasise that evidence-based advice is the best way to counter common misconceptions about breastfeeding.

A supportive home environment, free from criticism and unrealistic expectations, can significantly improve a mother's breastfeeding experience. Emotional encouragement, practical assistance and timely professional guidance not only benefit mothers but also contribute to the health and well-being of their babies and families as a whole.

(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)