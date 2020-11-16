Doctors notice new phenomenon where Covid-19 leads to diabetes mellitus

New Delhi: Doctors are noticing a new phenomenon that coronavirus is leading to onset of diabetes mellitus (DM) among covid-19 patients.

According to a paper published in the Journal of Postgraduate Medicine, official publication of the Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM), Mumbai, on admission, in few of the patients without any family history of diabetes with near normal HbA1c (a form of hemoglobin linked to sugar), new-onset hyperglycaemia (excessive blood glucose) has been noticed.

Diabetes is a disorder where the body does not produce hormone insulin or does not use it efficiently. Insulin regulates the amount of glucose in the blood. Authors V K Shivane, A R Lila and T R Bandgar from Department of Endocrinology, KEM hospital have said that there is a need to formulate registry of “covid-19 related DM" from various COVID centers and hospitals of India. Further, whether these patients will become permanently diabetic in future or achieve remission needs to be explored.

“This so-called “covid-19 related DM" is a matter of concern during management. Eventually, all of them are being managed by subcutaneous or intravenous insulin to achieve normoglycemia (normal sugar) during hospitalization. However, “covid-19 related DM" may achieve normoglycemia with insulin early compared to patient with pre-existing DM, but associated steroid use may complicate the picture," said the authors.

The authors have pointed out that same trend has also been noticed worldwide. Diabetes continues to be the major risk factor for covid-19 mortality but diabetes specialists hold that covid-19 has a potential to cause onset of diabetes along with other medical conditions. “Covid-19 could cause diabetes due to multiple factors; direct attack of virus on pancreas and use of corticosteroids are most important. It appears that both these can lead to severe form of diabetes," said Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes and Vice President, Diabetes Foundation (India) (DFI).

Nearly one in five covid-19 deaths in the African region is linked to diabetes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the health ministry data, as on October 10, around 47% people succumbing to covid-19 infection were comorbid and aged below 60 years, which means suffering from hypertension, diabetes, cardiac diseases and others.

“We are already seeing high blood sugars and blood pressure in previously controlled diabetes patients. In addition, a spate of new cases of diabetes are coming to us, some with very high blood sugars. Health ministry and physicians both have to gear up to tackle these," said Misra.

The prevalence of diabetes in India has remained at 11.8% in the last four years, according to the National Diabetes and Diabetic Retinopathy Survey report released by the health and family welfare ministry released in October 2019. The survey conducted during 2015-2019 by Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi also showed that the prevalence of known diabetes cases was 8.0% and new diabetes cases was 3.8%.

In parallel, the covid-19 cases continue to rise in India. There were around 30,548 new covid-19 detected in India in last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 88,55,042.

“Daily new cases numbering 30,548 is a historic low that assumes significance given many countries in Europe and America are experiencing a continuous steep rise in daily new cases," said the union health ministry in a statement.

The government said that 76.63% of the new cases have been reported from ten States/UTs. Kerala recorded 4,581 new cases. Delhi which saw a surge in new cases over the last few days reported only 3,235 new cases yesterday, followed closely by West Bengal which reported 3,053 new cases, the government said.

At least 78.85% of the 435 new deaths are concentrated in ten States/UTs taking the total toll toll to 1,31,082. About a fifth, 21.84% of new fatalities reported are from Delhi which reported 95 deaths, overtaking Maharashtra. Maharashtra reported 60 fatalities, which is 13.79% of the new fatalities, it said. 14 States/UTs have death per million higher than National Average of 94. About 13 States/UTs have a Case Fatality Rate higher than National Average.

Meanwhile Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare digitally chaired the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board, on Monday through Video Conference. He highlighted global partnerships and investment in global public health for strengthening health systems. The health minister said that there is no better future without ‘Health For All’.

