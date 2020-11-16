Doctors notice new phenomenon where Covid-19 leads to diabetes mellitus

The authors have pointed out that same trend has also been noticed worldwide. Diabetes continues to be the major risk factor for covid-19 mortality but diabetes specialists hold that covid-19 has a potential to cause onset of diabetes along with other medical conditions. “Covid-19 could cause diabetes due to multiple factors; direct attack of virus on pancreas and use of corticosteroids are most important. It appears that both these can lead to severe form of diabetes," said Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes and Vice President, Diabetes Foundation (India) (DFI).