Doctors treat 77-year-old man with enlarged prostate using minimally invasive laser surgery in Delhi

A 77-year-old man diagnosed with a severely enlarged prostate was successfully treated using an advanced minimally invasive laser surgery at RG Hospitals, doctors said on Thursday.

The procedure was performed using the Minimally Invasive Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (MiLEP) technique, which enabled doctors to remove the enlarged prostate tissue while preserving urinary control and ensuring quicker recovery.

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According to the hospital, the patient had been suffering from prolonged difficulty in urination along with repeated episodes of urinary retention, which had considerably impacted his quality of life. Medical investigations revealed chronic cystitis and a significantly enlarged prostate measuring nearly 300 cubic centimetres (cc).

Further diagnostic tests confirmed benign prostatic hyperplasia along with chronic prostatitis, while ruling out any signs of malignancy.

Doctors said the patient was evaluated and cleared for surgery despite existing conditions such as hypothyroidism and arthritis, both of which were under control. During the surgery, specialists observed substantial enlargement of the prostate as well as bladder changes caused by long-standing urinary obstruction.

The surgery was carried out through a minimally invasive laser-based approach that allowed complete removal of the enlarged prostate tissue. Doctors added that special attention was given to preserving urinary function throughout the procedure.

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The patient’s catheter was removed on the second day after surgery, and he was discharged later the same day following a total hospital stay of two days, the hospital stated. During follow-up, the patient reported improved urinary flow and proper bladder emptying without any loss of urinary control.

Dr Kapil Jain said cases involving extremely enlarged prostates require advanced medical technology along with surgical expertise. He noted that the MiLEP technique enables complete removal of enlarged tissue while protecting structures responsible for urinary control and function.

The hospital said the case demonstrates the effectiveness of minimally invasive laser procedures in treating complex prostate conditions, offering benefits such as shorter hospital stays, reduced recovery time, and improved patient outcomes.

Also Read | World Cancer Day 2026: Oncologists flag early signs of prostate cancer

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA tentative nod for generic prostate cancer drug Recently, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Darolutamide tablets indicated for treatment of prostate cancer.

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The tentative approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) of Darolutamide tablets of strength 300 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Nubeqa Tablets, 300 mg, of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc, it added.

Darolutamide is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with different types of prostate cancer in combination with docetaxel.

Citing IQVIA data, the company said Darolutamide tablets 300 mg had an estimated market size of USD 3,155 million in the 12 months ended March 2026.

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